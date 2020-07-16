Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Use of deadly force condemned in Mali unrest [Morning Call]

Use of deadly force condemned in Mali unrest [Morning Call]
By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Mali’s government has been facing tough times for a while now but even more is a growing civil unrest. Opponents of the government are unhappy with the handling of the country’s long-running jihadist conflict, an economic crisis and the disputed elections.

There are growing calls for President Boybacar Keïta to resign. Protests have been staged with deadly clashes. The latest incident? That of Monday in Bamako where heavy fire resounded again in the Badalabougou district.

The neighbourhood and its mosque are the stronghold of Imam Mahmoud Dicko, a public figure with a strong following around whom a heterogeneous group has gathered against the president. The incidents are now attracting global attention and the use of deadly force against protesters is being condemned. On the programme with us is Demba Traore. Demba is the spokesperson for the URD party, Mali’s main opposition party.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..