Africa COVID-19 stats: 578,307 cases; 12,989 deaths; 284,972 recoveries

There are now more than over 550,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: July 12 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 578,307

Active cases = 280,346

Recoveries = 284,972

Number of deaths = 12,989

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 18,712

Angola – 462

Benin – 1,378

Botswana – 314

Burkina Faso – 1,033

Burundi – 191

Cameroon – 15,173

Cape Verde – 1,623

Central African Republic – 4,288

Chad – 874

Comoros – 317

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,028

DR Congo – 7,971

Djibouti – 4,968

Egypt – 81,158

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 232

Eswatini – 1,311

Ethiopia – 7,402

Gabon – 5,942

(The) Gambia – 64

Ghana – 24,248

Guinea – 6,044

Guinea-Bissau – 1,842

Ivory Coast – 12,443

Kenya – 9,726

Lesotho – 184

Liberia – 998

Libya – 1,389

Madagascar – 4,578

Malawi – 2,261

Mali – 2,406

Mauritania – 5,275

Mauritius – 342

Morocco – 15,542

Mozambique – 1,135

Namibia – 668

Niger – 1,099

Nigeria- 31,987

Rwanda – 1,299

Sao Tome and Principe – 727

Senegal – 8,014

Seychelles – 100

Sierra Leone – 1,618

Somalia – 3,051

South Africa – 264,184

South Sudan – 2,021

Sudan – 10,250

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 710

Tunisia – 1,245

Uganda – 1,013

Zambia – 1,895

Zimbabwe – 982

