Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Football Planet

football-planet

DRC gets first woman to head large football club [Football Planet]

DRC gets first woman to head large football club [Football Planet]
By Africanews

Football Planet

The game is slowly but surely getting dominated by women… In the Democratic Republic of Congo, one woman has just moved to manage one of the country’s large football clubs – AS Vita in Kinshasa.

Bestine Kazadi is taking over leadership of a team that has been on tabs with the successes of TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi. Her predecessor was president for 13 years and she is the first woman at the top of the club since it was created in 1935.

This and other highlights including the additional time for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosts as the tournament is pushed to January 2022 to their relief, how the face of football is changing in DRC with the first woman president of a major club plus highlights from around Europe to see how African players are performing in Serie A, Premier League, and La Liga

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..