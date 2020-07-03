Ivory Coast Prime Minister returns after overseas medical check

Ivorian Prime minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, returned home on Thursday after a two-month absence for medical treatment in France.

The presidential candidate of the ruling Rally of Republicans party addressed the media upon his arrival at the airport saying he was ready to resume his duties alongside President Alassane Ouattara.

“I am back home to take my place at the President’s side, to continue the work of development and construction of our country, Côte d’Ivoire,” Coulibaly stressed.

He has not commented on the October 31st presidential election, but members of his government are confident of a victory.

Sidy Tiemoko Toure, government spokesperson and Ivorian Minister of Communication and Media told the press: “Within the party that was formed to support him, it’s truly a family that’s getting back on track to win the 2020 election in October.”

Ivory Coast’s main opposition party, the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire has chosen former president Henri Konan Bédié, as its presidential candidate for the October polls.