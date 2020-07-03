Africa COVID-19 stats: 432,421 cases; 10,646 deaths; 207,148 recoveries

There are now more than over 400,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 30 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 432,421

Active cases = 214,627

Recoveries = 207,148

Number of deaths = 10,646

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 14,657

Angola – 315

Benin – 1,199

Botswana – 227

Burkina Faso – 967

Burundi – 170

Cameroon – 12,592

Cape Verde – 1,301

Central African Republic – 3,788

Chad – 868

Comoros – 303

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,382

DR Congo – 7,189

Djibouti – 4,715

Egypt – 71,299

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 215

Eswatini – 873

Ethiopia – 5,846

Gabon – 5,513

(The) Gambia – 55

Ghana – 18,134

Guinea – 5,450

Guinea-Bissau – 1,654

Ivory Coast – 9,992

Kenya – 6,941

Lesotho – 35

Liberia – 819

Libya – 891

Madagascar – 2,403

Malawi – 1,342

Mali – 2,260

Mauritania – 4,606

Mauritius – 341

Morocco – 12,969

Mozambique – 918

Namibia – 293

Niger – 1,081

Nigeria- 27,110

Rwanda – 1,063

Sao Tome and Principe – 717

Senegal – 7,054

Seychelles – 81

Sierra Leone – 1,518

Somalia – 2,944

South Africa – 168,061

South Sudan – 2,021

Sudan – 9,663

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 667

Tunisia – 1,178

Uganda – 902

Zambia – 1,632

Zimbabwe – 617

