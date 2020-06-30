Africa COVID-19 stats: 393,232 cases; 9,880 deaths; 186,952553 recoveries

There are now more than over 390,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 30 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 393,232

Active cases = 196,427

Recoveries = 186,925

Number of deaths = 9,880

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 13,571

Angola – 276

Benin – 1,187

Botswana – 175

Burkina Faso – 959

Burundi – 170

Cameroon – 12,592

Cape Verde – 1,165

Central African Republic – 3,613

Chad – 866

Comoros – 272

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,087

DR Congo – 6,939

Djibouti – 4,656

Egypt – 66,754

Equatorial Guinea – 2,001

Eritrea – 191

Eswatini – 795

Ethiopia – 5,846

Gabon – 5,394

(The) Gambia – 47

Ghana – 17,351

Guinea – 5,351

Guinea-Bissau – 1,654

Ivory Coast – 9,1214

Kenya – 6,190

Lesotho – 27

Liberia – 770

Libya – 802

Madagascar – 2,138

Malawi – 1,152

Mali – 2,173

Mauritania – 4,237

Mauritius – 341

Morocco – 12,290

Mozambique – 883

Namibia – 196

Niger – 1,075

Nigeria- 25,133

Rwanda – 1,001

Sao Tome and Principe – 713

Senegal – 6,698

Seychelles – 77

Sierra Leone – 1,450

Somalia – 2,904

South Africa – 144,264

South Sudan – 1,989

Sudan – 9,257

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 643

Tunisia – 1,172

Uganda – 870

Zambia – 1,568

Zimbabwe – 574

