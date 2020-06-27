Africa virus stats: 359,606 cases; 9,283 deaths; 172,974 recoveries

There are now more than over 350,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 27 at 09:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 359,606

Active cases = 177,349

Recoveries = 172,974

Number of deaths = 9,283

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 12,685

Angola – 212

Benin – 1,053

Botswana – 92

Burkina Faso – 941

Burundi – 144

Cameroon – 12,592

Cape Verde – 1,027

Central African Republic – 3,340

Chad – 865

Comoros – 272

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,087

DR Congo – 6,552

Djibouti – 4,643

Egypt – 62,755

Equatorial Guinea – 2,001

Eritrea – 167

Eswatini – 728

Ethiopia – 5,425

Gabon – 5,209

(The) Gambia – 43

Ghana – 15,834

Guinea – 5,260

Guinea-Bissau – 1,614

Ivory Coast – 8,739

Kenya – 5,533

Lesotho – 24

Liberia – 684

Libya – 713

Madagascar – 1,922

Malawi – 1,005

Mali – 2,060

Mauritania – 3,907

Mauritius – 341

Morocco – 11,633

Mozambique – 816

Namibia – 121

Niger – 1,059

Nigeria- 23,298

Rwanda – 858

Sao Tome and Principe – 712

Senegal – 6,354

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,394

Somalia – 2,878

South Africa – 124,590

South Sudan – 1,942

Sudan – 9,257

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 591

Tunisia – 1,164

Uganda – 848

Zambia – 1,531

Zimbabwe – 561

