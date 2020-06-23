Coronavirus in Africa: 315,380 cases; 8,339 deaths; 150,594 recoveries

There are now more than over 300,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: June 23 at 7:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 315,380

Active cases = 156,447

Recoveries = 150,594

Number of deaths = 8,339

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 11,920

Angola – 186

Benin – 807

Botswana – 89

Burkina Faso – 903

Burundi – 144

Cameroon – 12,041

Cape Verde – 944

Central African Republic – 2,963

Chad – 858

Comoros – 247

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,087

DR Congo – 5,924

Djibouti – 4,599

Egypt – 56,809

Equatorial Guinea – 1,664

Eritrea – 143

Eswatini – 643

Ethiopia – 4,663

Gabon – 4,739

(The) Gambia – 41

Ghana – 14,154

Guinea – 4,988

Guinea-Bissau – 1,556

Ivory Coast – 7,677

Kenya – 4,797

Lesotho – 12

Liberia – 650

Libya – 595

Madagascar – 1,640

Malawi – 749

Mali – 1,960

Mauritania – 3,121

Mauritius – 340

Morocco – 10,172

Mozambique – 737

Namibia – 63

Niger – 1,036

Nigeria- 20,919

Rwanda – 787

Sao Tome and Principe – 702

Senegal – 5,970

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,340

Somalia – 2,812

South Africa – 101,590

South Sudan – 1,916

Sudan – 8,698

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 569

Tunisia – 1,159

Uganda – 774

Zambia – 1,430

Zimbabwe – 512

SUGGESTED

READING