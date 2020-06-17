Coronavirus in Africa: 259,111 cases; 7,016 deaths; 118,748 recoveries

There are now more than over 220,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 16 at 07:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 259,111

Number of deaths = 7,016

Recoveries = 118,748

Active cases = 133,347

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 11,147

Angola – 148

Benin – 532

Botswana – 60

Burkina Faso – 895

Burundi – 104

Cameroon – 9,864

Cape Verde – 781

Central African Republic – 2,410

Chad – 853

Comoros – 197

Congo-Brazzaville – 883

DR Congo – 4,974

Djibouti – 4,539

Egypt – 47,856

Equatorial Guinea – 1,664

Eritrea – 121

Eswatini – 520

Ethiopia – 3,630

Gabon – 4,114

(The) Gambia – 34

Ghana – 12,193

Guinea – 4,639

Guinea-Bissau – 1,492

Ivory Coast – 5,679

Kenya – 3,860

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 509

Libya – 484

Madagascar – 1,317

Malawi – 564

Mali – 1,885

Mauritania – 2,057

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,931

Mozambique – 638

Namibia – 34

Niger – 1,016

Nigeria – 17,148

Rwanda – 636

Sao Tome and Principe – 671

Senegal – 5,247

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,225

Somalia – 2,658

South Africa – 76,334

South Sudan – 1,776

Sudan – 7,740

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 537

Tunisia – 1,125

Uganda – 724

Zambia – 1,405

Zimbabwe – 391

