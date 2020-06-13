Malian PM reappointed by president amid mass protests

Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cisse has been reappointed to lead government business despite tendering his resignation letter to the president.

Government sources indicate that Cisse will be part of the forthcoming coalition government. It further claim that his resignation was just a formality that had to take place after the legislative elections.

“All my gratitude to the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, for the renewed confidence through my reappointment this June 11, 2020 in my functions as Prime Minister. I renew my availability to be in the service of the nation.

“I reiterate my commitment and that of the future government to listen to the people, whose patriotism and resilience I once again salute,” he said in a social media post on Friday, June 12.

This decision comes against a backdrop of popular discontent. A week ago, Thousands of people had taken to the streets of Mali’s capital demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita whom they consider responsible for the ongoing unrest and dilapidated security in Mali.