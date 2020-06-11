Tanzania PM visits hospitalized opposition chief

Tanzania’s government has offered its support to an opposition leader who was hospitalised after being assaulted late on Monday.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa personally visited the bedside of Chadema leader Freeman Mbowe, who was attacked by unknown assailants. Mbowe was ambushed as he returned home in the capital Dodoma.

This support from the government comes at a time when members of the opposition are denouncing what they say is politically motivated aggression. It also comes ahead of presidential polls in the coming months.

A high-profile critic of President John Magufuli, Mbowe has repeatedly accused the government of covering up the extent of Tanzania’s coronavirus outbreak and failing to take the pandemic seriously.

Meanwhile, police say they are investigating reports that Mbowe had been set upon by three men, but warned against politicising the incident.