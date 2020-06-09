Tripoli celebrates defeat of Libya's rebel leader Khalifa Haftar

Residents of the Libyan capital Tripoli celebrated defeat of rebel group aligned to Khalifa Haftar’s eastern forces.

Forces loyal to Libya’s UN-recognised government overrun Haftar’s last western stronghold, following a 14-month assault on Tripoli.

“They are celebrating the victories in Tripoli. The children are here and there are a lot of people. Despite everything we persisted and achieved victory and we will keep on doing so.

“We will clean Libya of everyone who opposes a civil state, which we need to leave for the young generations and not make the same mistake,” a prp-government official stressed.

After a series of military victories by forces loyal to Tripoli’s UN-recognised government, Haftar backed a ceasefire starting Monday, Egypt’s president announced after talks in Cairo.

The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli has in recent weeks retaken all remaining outposts of western Libya from pro-Haftar loyalists, who had sought to capture the capital in a 14-month offensive.

Erdogan says Turkey, US reached agreements on Libya – AP report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that he has reached agreements with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that could herald a “new era” concerning Libya.

Erdogan made the comment in a television interview following a telephone call with the U.S. president, but did not elaborate on the agreements reached.

“After our talks on the transition process in Libya, a new era can begin between Turkey and the U.S.,” Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT. “We had some agreements.”

Earlier, a statement from his office said Erdogan and Trump had agreed to continue their close cooperation on Libya.

Turkey’s support for Libya’s U.N.-supported government in Tripoli has helped shift the balance in the country, allowing the Tripoli-based forces to retake the capital’s airport and gain the upper hand against the rival east-based forces, led by Khalifa Hifter.

Hifter’s forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. The Tripoli-based government receives aid from Qatar, Italy and Turkey, which stepped up its military support in recent months.

Erdogan said he would soon also discuss the situation in Libya with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.