AfDB trying to rescue low-income countries [Business Africa]

The African Development Bank wants to support low-income countries, terribly weakened by the coronavirus pandemic that continues to devastate the world.

AfDB has selected three countries in the ECOWAS zone for a start, and the grants are meant for the strengthening of health systems.

Congo to launch e-tax system

Could modernization help the Republic of Congo boost revenues from taxes?

Only time will tell as the country moves towards implementing an online tax payment process. The institutions in charge of the project are positive administration will be simplified, secure, and reliable.

As Jean-David Mihalme and Nyasha Mutizwa report, the e-tax system will be compulsory for all.

