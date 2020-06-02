Uganda postpones schools' resumption [Morning Call]

Final year students in Uganda will have to wait longer to go back to the classrooms as the reopening of schools has been postponed. President Yoweri Museveni in a televised address on Monday said reopening schools was risky as the country did not have enough kits to test learners every two weeks. Two television sets would be given to each village to allow learners to continue studying through televised lessons, he said.

Also, public transport operators have been allowed to resume operations, but at half capacity. Churches, mosques, bars, nightclubs and gyms will remain closed for another 21 days. And the dusk-to-dawn curfew is still on for another three weeks.

On the programme we take a look at the country’s coronavirus fight. Where is it at currently? What is working and what is not? Africanews journalist Ronald Kato speaks with Jerry Fisayo-Bambi