Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Uganda postpones schools' resumption [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Final year students in Uganda will have to wait longer to go back to the classrooms as the reopening of schools has been postponed. President Yoweri Museveni in a televised address on Monday said reopening schools was risky as the country did not have enough kits to test learners every two weeks. Two television sets would be given to each village to allow learners to continue studying through televised lessons, he said.

Also, public transport operators have been allowed to resume operations, but at half capacity. Churches, mosques, bars, nightclubs and gyms will remain closed for another 21 days. And the dusk-to-dawn curfew is still on for another three weeks.

On the programme we take a look at the country’s coronavirus fight. Where is it at currently? What is working and what is not? Africanews journalist Ronald Kato speaks with Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..