Uncertainty surrounds school reopening in Goma

The reopening of schools in Goma this Monday lacked its usual atmosphere, with many schools remaining eerily empty. While a handful of students attempted to return to class, the majority stayed home, unable to shake the fear and uncertainty surrounding the region.

Zigashane Josue, a student at Lycée Kimbilio, expressed the prevailing sentiment: “We came to study, but we realise there aren’t enough students because they’re scared. Everyone is afraid.”

Despite a call from the M23 rebels for schools to resume normal operations, the situation remains fraught with uncertainty. In the schoolyards, silence replaced the usual sounds of laughter and chatter. Desks sit empty, and teachers are left with little to do as only a few students have returned.

“Almost all the teachers are here, but the students are far too few. Out of 1,000 students, only 20 have shown up. It’s difficult to start activities with such a small number,” said Augustin Bazimaziki, Director of Studies at Lycée Kimbilio.

Teachers are also grappling with an additional source of stress: delayed salaries. Jean Bosco Bahati, a teacher at Institut Ndahura, spoke of the frustration felt by many: “We have our salaries at the bank. January has passed, and we still haven’t received our pay. Now it’s February. We’re asking: will the authorities in Kinshasa pay us, or will the local authorities here in the city pay us?”

The disruption comes on the heels of intense conflict in Goma, which fell into the hands of M23 rebels on 27 January. The region has since been the site of violent clashes between the Congolese army and M23 fighters, who are allegedly supported by the Rwandan army. This ongoing violence has created an atmosphere of fear that has not only affected students but also damaged school infrastructure. In some cases, schools have been used as refuge centres for displaced families, further complicating efforts to return to normality.

The combined challenges of insecurity, fear, and logistical difficulties have left many questioning when life in Goma will return to its routine. For now, the reopening of schools remains a symbol of the larger struggle facing the region—one marked by uncertainty and an inability to move forward.