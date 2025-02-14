Congolese musician killed while filming music video in conflict-hit Goma

A popular Congolese musician, Delphin Katembo Vinywasiki, known as Delcat Idengo, has been killed while filming a music video in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

His body was found on Thursday with head injuries, reportedly from a gunshot. The identity of the attackers remains unclear.

Outspoken Artist Targeted

Idengo was renowned for his politically charged songs that criticized both the government and rebels. His latest track, Bunduki (Swahili for “weapon”), condemned the rebel occupation of Goma.

He had recently escaped from prison during an M23 rebel attack on the city. Previously jailed for inciting protests and criticizing President Félix Tshisekedi, Idengo was a powerful voice for many Congolese youth.

Protests and Calls for Justice

News of his death triggered protests in his hometown of Beni, with demonstrators demanding justice. Congolese authorities condemned the killing, calling it an “assassination.” Opposition leaders have urged swift action to identify and punish those responsible.

Idengo’s death highlights the growing insecurity in eastern Congo, where thousands have been killed in ongoing clashes, with peace still elusive.