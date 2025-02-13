The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that hundreds of thousands of people remain on the move in North Kivu and in South Kivu.

In North Kivu, partners report that more than 110,000 people have left displacement sites in Goma and started to move to villages in the Masisi, Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories.

OCHA and its humanitarian partners are also alarmed about the ongoing looting of infrastructure in sites for internally displaced people. This situation leads to the loss of humanitarian facilities at the sites, including water supply, health centres, and cholera treatment centres, resulting in significant financial losses and reduced response capacities.

The UN and its humanitarian partners remain concerned by a 72-hour ultimatum given by M23 representatives on 9 February to displaced people living in sites and collective centres in Goma to leave and return to their villages. On Monday (10 Feb), the M23 issued a statement explaining that it fully supports and encourages voluntary returns but does not compel anyone to return without firm security guarantees. The UN reiterated that all returns must be voluntary and take place under safe, informed and dignified conditions in accordance with international humanitarian law.