Coronavirus in Africa: 129,452 cases; 3,792 deaths; 53,400 recoveries

There are now more than over 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 29 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 129.452

Number of deaths = 3,792

Recoveries = 53,400

Active cases = 72,260

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 8,997

Angola – 74

Benin – 210

Botswana – 35

Burkina Faso – 847

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 5,436

Cape Verde – 390

Central African Republic – 755

Chad – 726

Comoros – 87

Congo-Brazzaville – 571

DR Congo – 2,660

Djibouti – 2,914

Egypt – 20,793

Equatorial Guinea – 1,043

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 279

Ethiopia – 831

Gabon – 2,431

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 7,303

Guinea – 3,553

Guinea-Bissau – 1,195

Ivory Coast – 2,641

Kenya – 1,618

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 269

Libya – 105

Madagascar – 656

Malawi – 203

Mali – 1,194

Mauritania – 346

Mauritius – 334

Morocco – 7,643

Mozambique – 233

Namibia – 22

Niger – 955

Nigeria – 8,915

Rwanda – 349

Sao Tome and Principe – 458

Senegal – 3,348

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 812

Somalia – 1,828

South Africa – 27,403

South Sudan – 994

Sudan – 4,346

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 422

Tunisia – 1,068

Uganda – 317

Zambia – 1,057

Zimbabwe – 149

