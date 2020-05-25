Coronavirus in Africa: 111,812 cases; 3,354 deaths; 45,001 recoveries

There are now more than over 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 25 at 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 111,812

Number of deaths = 3,354

Recoveries = 45,001

Active cases = 63,457

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 8,306

Angola – 69

Benin – 191

Botswana – 35

Burkina Faso – 814

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 4,890

Cape Verde – 380

Central African Republic – 604

Chad – 675

Comoros – 87

Congo-Brazzaville – 487

DR Congo – 2,141

Djibouti – 2,270

Egypt – 17,265

Equatorial Guinea – 960

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 250

Ethiopia – 582

Gabon – 1,934

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 6,683

Guinea – 3,275

Guinea-Bissau – 1,114

Ivory Coast – 2,376

Kenya – 1,214

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 265

Libya – 75

Madagascar – 527

Malawi – 83

Mali – 1,030

Mauritania – 237

Mauritius – 334

Morocco – 7,433

Mozambique – 194

Namibia – 21

Niger – 945

Nigeria – 7,839

Rwanda – 327

Sao Tome and Principe – 251

Senegal – 3,047

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 707

Somalia – 1,594

South Africa – 22,583

South Sudan – 655

Sudan – 3,820

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 381

Tunisia – 1,051

Uganda – 198

Zambia – 920

Zimbabwe – 56

