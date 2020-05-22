Frontline distancing: Lagos medics call off police harassment strike

Nigeria’s largest medical union asked striking members in the commercial capital Lagos to go back to work on Thursday.

This ends a strike over alleged police harassment of doctors as they travelled to and from work during a night curfew.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) doctors union, which ordered Lagos members to cease work the day before, said the issue had been remedied.

The doctors will now be exempt from the nationwide overnight curfew and will therefore be allowed to move freely by police.

The medical union had complained of being detained and mistreated despite the rules for essential workers.

In a statement, the NMA Lagos branch said the industrial action “is reversed and members are hereby directed to resume work from 6 p.m. Thursday evening”.