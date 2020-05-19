Welcome to Africanews

The arrest of Rwanda's top fugitive Felicien Kabuga [Press Review]

By Jerry Bambi

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who is accused of funding militias that massacred about 800,000 people, was arrested on Saturday near Paris after 26 years on the run. Now at 84-years old, Kabuga is Rwanda’s most-wanted man and had a $5 million US bounty on his head.

He had been living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, according to the French justice ministry.

