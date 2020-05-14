Equatorial Guinea extends oil exploration licenses

Business Africa
Equatorial Guinea has announced a series of strategic measures to assist oil and gas exploration companies. The measures are expected to lessen the financial burden of these oil companies as the world battles covid-19.
The executive president of the African Chamber of Energy for the CEMAC zone, Leoncio Amada NZE, analysed the measures taken by the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea. Watch video
