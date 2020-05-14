Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

Equatorial Guinea extends oil exploration licenses

By Africanews

Business Africa

Equatorial Guinea has announced a series of strategic measures to assist oil and gas exploration companies. The measures are expected to lessen the financial burden of these oil companies as the world battles covid-19.

The executive president of the African Chamber of Energy for the CEMAC zone, Leoncio Amada NZE, analysed the measures taken by the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea. Watch video

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..