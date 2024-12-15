Libya's National Oil Company declares force majeure after Zawiya Refinery suffers damage

Libya's National Oil Corporation to declare force majeure. It comes after some of the Zawiya Refinery's reservoirs were seriously damaged as a result of ongoing faceoffs between armed groups nearby.

Situated in the West of the country, the refinery processes crude oil from the Sharara field, which is among the country's largest.

Producing diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, and LPG, it's essential for domestic fuel supply.

The refinery contributes to Libya's energy needs as well as its economy,

When functioning, it handles more than 100,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

As well as its production capability, the refinery plays a part in fulfilling the needs of Libya's power stations, industries, and overal fuel requirements.

Disruptions can result in considerable financial losses for the country, as consequently it has to import fuel from abroad.