DRC: At least 10 dead and several kidnapped in an ADF attack

At least 10 people have been killed and an unknown number of others kidnapped in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group, a military spokesman said on Monday.

Rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an IS affiliate in the region, attacked the Batangi-Mbau area in North Kivu province on Sunday night, according to spokesman Mak Hazukay. Several houses were set on fire during the attack, he added.

"We call on the population to be vigilant and we assure them that we will drive the enemy out of our territory ," Hazukay said.

Eastern DRC has been plagued by armed violence for decades, as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources , while others try to defend their communities. Some armed groups have been accused of massacres.

The violence has forced nearly 7 million people to flee their homes.

In recent years, attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces have intensified and spread to Goma, the main city in eastern DRC, and to neighboring Ituri province. Rights groups and the United Nations have accused the ADF of killing hundreds of people and abducting others, including many children.

Earlier this month, the ADF killed at least 13 people in another North Kivu village .