Europe delicately prepares for life after virus lockdown

People across Europe are preparing in different ways for life after lockdown as strict stay away measures continue to be relaxed across the continent, one of the most impacted by COVID-19.

Restaurant owners in Portugal are preparing for the reopening on May 18. Among other measures, changing the arrangements and the rules for life after lockdown.

Now, customers will wash their hands at the entrance, and will observe two meters between them. Premises will be also be disinfected 6 times a day.

“All the measures we’re going to have to put in place are difficult in practice, especially those relating to social distancing,” Maria Sousa, a restaurant worker admitted.

Over in Italy, one can feel the holiday atmosphere on a Rome beach, even though many are still banned. Authorities fear that infections will increase again if people let their guard down.

Noemi Felizzioli, a Ladispoli resident disclosed her relief at having to be able to step out again: “It was beautiful. I couldn’t resist. I came for a walk, the water was great, so I dived in.”

In the Czech Republic, regulars were back in the parks during the long weekend. Wearing a mask is not mandatory unlike in France and elsewhere. But certainly a chance to breathe after weeks of confinement, restraints and virtual communication.