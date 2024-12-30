Belgium to ban single-use vapes starting January 1 to protect youth

From January 1, Belgium will ban the sale of single-use vapes, marking a significant step in its national anti-tobacco strategy aimed at protecting young people's health.

This decision aligns with the European Union’s goal to create a tobacco-free generation by 2040, which seeks to cut smoking rates across the 27-member bloc from 25% to less than 5%.

Single-use vapes, often marketed with appealing flavors and vibrant packaging, have gained popularity among teenagers but have come under fire for their addictive nicotine content and environmental impact. “The problem is that young people start using vapes without always knowing their nicotine content, and nicotine is addictive,” said Nora Melard, spokeswoman for Belgium’s Alliance for a Tobacco-Free Society.

Belgium proposed banning disposable vapes to the European Commission in 2021, receiving approval in March 2024. Under the new law, all sales of single-use e-cigarettes will be prohibited, following in the footsteps of France, which also plans to enforce a similar ban with stiff fines of up to €100,000 for violations.

Critics of disposable vapes point to their accessibility, low cost—typically half the price of a 20-pack of cigarettes—and their appeal to young users, with some products allowing thousands of puffs. Moreover, health experts warn that habitual nicotine use among adolescents could harm brain development and potentially lead to the use of other addictive substances.

Beyond health concerns, environmental groups have labeled disposable vapes an "ecological disaster." These products, often made with plastic and lithium batteries, are typically discarded after just five days of use, contributing significantly to electronic waste.

While some young users question why traditional tobacco products aren’t also banned, others welcome the move. “It’s good to stop selling them,” said Yona Bujniak, a Brussels resident. “A lot of young people don’t think about the consequences when they start.”

As Belgium enforces its ban, tobacco shops across the country are reporting dwindling supplies of disposable vapes, signaling the end of a short-lived trend with long-term implications for health and the environment.