Coronavirus in Africa: Over 50,000 cases; 2,000+ deaths; recoveries hit 17K

There are now more than over 42,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with Lesotho the country holding out as of May 1.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats: May 7 at 5:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 51,549

Number of deaths = 2,006

Recoveries = 17,634

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 4,997

Angola – 36

Benin – 96

Botswana – 23

Burkina Faso – 729

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,264

Cape Verde – 191

Central African Republic – 94

Chad – 170

Comoros – 8

Congo-Brazzaville – 264

DR Congo – 797

Djibouti – 1,124

Egypt – 7,588

Equatorial Guinea – 439

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 123

Ethiopia – 162

Gabon – 397

(The) Gambia – 17

Ghana – 3,091

Guinea – 1,856

Guinea-Bissau – 475

Ivory Coast – 1,516

Kenya – 582

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 178

Libya – 64

Madagascar – 158

Malawi – 43

Mali – 631

Mauritania – 8

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 5,408

Mozambique – 81

Namibia – 16

Niger – 770

Nigeria- 3,145

Rwanda – 268

Sao Tome and Principe – 174

Senegal – 1,433

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 225

Somalia – 873

South Africa – 7,808

South Sudan – 58

Sudan – 852

Tanzania – 480

Togo – 128

Tunisia – 1,025

Uganda – 100

Zambia – 146

Zimbabwe – 34

