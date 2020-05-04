Kenya rolls out mass COVID-19 testing in Nairobi, Mombasa city

Kenya has launched its mass COVID-19 testing campaign in the capital Nairobi. Kawangware, the working-class district of the capital has become a hotspot for the virus, hence authorities have pitched tent there.

Local residents have come to find out their status. The tests is being rolled out in other highly infected areas such as Kibera, Eastleigh and the city of Mombasa.

Robert Oira, a government health worker said Kawangware had been chosen for obvious reasons: “I’m here officially to begin mass screening for coronavirus because Kawangware is a hot spot, the government has decided that it’s better to start it from here so that people can benefit from knowing their coronavirus status.”

As of May 4, Kenya had 465 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 24 deaths and 167 recoveries. Kenya’s tally is among the top infected in the East, Horn of Africa region. Their figure is lower than only Djibouti with 1000 plus cases and 480 in Tanzania.

A number of residents shared their views on the tests: Paul Kamau said: “To be honest, it’s something spectacular that we’re seeing here because it’s hard for people who don’t know their status, but seeing how it’s done by doctors, it’s not difficult and so it’s good to volunteer and get tested.”

Another resident Steve Karuiki added: “We came here because of this coronavirus, because this virus is more dangerous than AIDS because it kills instantly. That’s why I thought it was important to come.”