Madagascar president with herbal remedy for COVID-19 [Morning Call]

We begin with some news which is putting Madagascar, the Indian archipelago island nation, in the spotlight.

On Monday, President Andry Rajoelina presented a herbal remedy that he said showed encouraging results in fighting off the coronavirus. The president posted photos from the presentation and images of what he calls “Covid Organics” medicine on his Facebook page.

He also lifted the lockdown in three main cities in the country, adding that a Malgache “remedy” for the disease had been successfully tested. The medicine, Rajoelina says, is based on the studies of the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and will now be distributed across Madagascar free of charge. So, what is this medicine about? What is it made from? And how effective can it be in the fight against Coronavirus?

First, we know, according to the Malagasy Institute of Applied research, that the principal ingredient in the concoction is derived from Artemisia annua, a green leafy plant that emits a striking odor that is also known as sweet wormwood.

Now, it is important to note that no drug or herbal medicine has been certified as cure for the COVID and in fact the World Health Organization has said that favorite medicinal foods, like lemon, honey and ginger, are only good for general health but have no proven ability to cure the new coronavirus disease. But then, at a time when the world is in search of a remedy and vaccine for the novel virus, many studies and claims are been evaluated.

And from Antannanarivo, we have live with us our correspondent Volana Razafimanantsoa.