Uganda's Museveni shows lock down fitness routine via socials

If you’are not sure how to keep fit during this lockdown, Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni has some drills to share with you.

On Thursday, the 75-year old released a video on social media showing how Ugandans can exercise at home during a televised address.

“It’s good to go outdoors when there is no problem but when there’s a need you can go indoors,” he tells viewers. ‘‘This is just an office.Because I don’t have time, I always do my exercises here or even in my home, in my room.”

It's good to go outdoors when there is no problem but when there's a need you can go indoors.

“So you start by warming up,” he says before jogging from one end of the room to the other, increasing his pace and making an effort to keep his knees up.

The head of state then begins to do push-ups, placing his hands on a white towel laid on the floor.

In the background aides are heard counting 30 push-ups, although the camera cuts away at one point.

Museveni ends the 2 minute, 25 second video by urging people to run in their home compounds.

However, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 71 percent of people living in the capital, Kampala, share a one-roomed home with several others.

The East African nation has recorded 53 COVID-19 cases and is observing a 14-day lockdown.

Transport have been banned with a night curfew imposed. But people are allowed to move around on foot in groups of less than 5.

Last Saturday, the government began food distribution to up to 1.5 million people directly affected by coronavirus lockdown measures.

AFP