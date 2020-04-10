The South Sudanese athletes undeterred by Olympics postponement

The Morning Call
The one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and the Covid-19 global health crisis have not changed the habits of the South Sudanese athletes who continue their preparation in Japan. They are taking advantage of their presence in the land of the rising sun to shape their dream of Olympic glory.@jerrybambi1
