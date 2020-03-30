Manchester City avails facilities for UK's COVID-19 combat

English Premier League side Manchester City are making facilities at the Etihad Stadium available to the UK’s National Health Service in the front-line battle against Covid-19.

City have opened up the use of the stadium’s executive boxes and conference rooms to help the NHS with training of doctors and nurses during the crisis.

As part of contingency planning for the ongoing crisis, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff is set to be converted into a temporary hospital providing around 2,000 additional beds.

Three ‘Nightingale Hospitals’ are also being constructed, in London, Birmingham and Manchester, to help boost critical care capacity ahead of the expected peak.

Professional football in England will not resume until April 30 at the earliest. However, with the country currently in lockdown, that appears a very optimistic target.