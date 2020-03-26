Welcome to Africanews

Chad deploys troops after deadly Boko Harm attack [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

Chad is recounting its losses after recording what it has described as the deadliest-ever attack by the Boko Haram armed group on the country’s military forces.

At least 92 soldiers were killed in an attack on them that lasted at least seven hours on the Boma peninsula, Lake Chad region.

Military reinforcements sent to help out were also said to have been hit by the islamists while 24 army vehicles were destroyed, including armoured vehicles and a cart of weapons stolen from the military in speedboats.

President Idriss Déby lamented on a visit to the area saying the enemy had hit the country’s defences hard. He vowed to take revenge on Boko Haram and reinforce security in the zone.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

