Ivory Coast quarantine controversy [The Morning Call]

There’s growing concern in Ivory Coast over a government decision to quarantine passengers from countries with 100 or more cases of the coronavirus in a sports centre and a new plan called ‘home quarantine’.

Some Ivorians have condemned the decision saying that there is no evidence that these people who are supposed to be confined to their homes are complying with the rules put in place by the authorities to prevent the spread of the virus. So, how well is the country reacting to the Covid-19 threat?

On Tuesday, a group of travellers from France and China were to be immediately quarantined according to the standards set by the government in the sports centre south of the city of Abidjan. But this was not the case for some close family members of some of the country’s authorities or very famous artists and footballers.

Our correspondent Ebrin Abraham tells us more on the programme