Border closures: Morocco 'isolates' itself to control coronavirus spread

Morocco on Friday announced strict border restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Measures have also been put in place to confine citizens to prevent the spread of the virus.

Flights to and from Algeria, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal and Italy have been suspended “until further notice” authorities say.

According to sources close to the Algerian authorities, the decision to suspend air links was taken by mutual agreement despite the fact that the land border between the two countries has been closed for more than 25 years.

In the north, Morocco has effectively closed its land borders with the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

Further, access to all Moroccan ports on the Mediterranean and the Atlantic have been “temporarily closed to all site seeing, cruise and passenger ships reports say.