Ivory Coast first coronavirus case confirmed [The Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Ivory Coast has announced its first case of the novel coronavirus while stressing all precautionary measures are being taken.

The virus was detected in an Ivorian who went to the hospital with complaints of fever and a runny nose after returning from Italy.

The patient, Ivory Coast’s ministry of health says has been quarantined and is stable. It brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Africa to 114. Two of which have resulted in death.

So,how is Ivory Coast reacting to this news?

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

