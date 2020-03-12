DRC: hopes for Ebola, fears for Corona virus [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Democratic Republic of Congo DRC has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country.
The patient, first announced as a Belgian national, then as a Congolese living in Belgium, is been quarantined in the capital Kinshasa.
So, what threat does this pose for a country that’s battled epidemics such as Ebola?
Go to video
Coronavirus hits Senegal's holy city as cleric declares faithful are immune
Go to video
Eritrea's coronavirus rules: Chinese, Italians, Iranians to be quarantined
Go to video
COVID-19 arena: World Football Summit Africa rescheduled
Go to video
Coronavirus: South Africa cases up to 17, Ghana allocates $100m fund
02:00
Africa's low coronavirus rate due to robust preps - Senegal expert
01:09
Nigeria to revise 2020 budget due to oil price slump