DRC: hopes for Ebola, fears for Corona virus [The Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The Democratic Republic of Congo DRC has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country.

The patient, first announced as a Belgian national, then as a Congolese living in Belgium, is been quarantined in the capital Kinshasa.

So, what threat does this pose for a country that’s battled epidemics such as Ebola?

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

