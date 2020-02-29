Somali, Afghan migrants left stranded on Greek-Turkish border

Somali and Afghan migrants stranded on the Greek border with Turkey Friday.

Greece beefed up security measures as it tried to stop new wave of migrants from entering the European Union.

“We came from land, we had a dead end, we tried different types and different ways but, unfortunately, for four days in the forest and tonight we decided and all our friends to come in road. We tried to call UN or other organizations but unfortunately, our mobiles have no charge”, unnamed Afghan migrant sad.

We tried to call UN or other organisations but unfortunately, our mobiles have no charge.

Earlier, Turkey had said it would no longer hold these migrants back.

According to Greek officials almost 1,200 people gathered on the Turkish side of the border late Friday and have tried to push through locked gates.

Some managed to cut holes in the border fence close to the crossing and attacked police with stones. But they were repulsed with tear gas and stun grenades.

A police officer told the Associated Press that there was mounting pressure along the 200-kilometre land border from migrants trying to force their way through and groups were constantly being repulsed.

