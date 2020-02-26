Ivory coast: concern voter registration centres [The Morning Call]

Welcome to Africanews

Ivory coast: concern voter registration centres

An enrollment process for obtaining the national identity and voters card is the subject of concern for many in Ivory Coast. While Ivorians expected the government to facilitate an easy process, many are disappointed to see only 118 enrollment centers across the country. A number much lower than that of 2009 for the presidential election of 2010.

And why are registration centres low this time? We talk about this in just a moment but first off to some more background.

Ivory Coast’s presidential election comes up in 7 months and 11 million Ivorians expected to register for the polls. But many of them are facing difficult in enrolling for the exercise. A case of defective enrollment machines as was experienced in Marcory, a commune in Abidjan serves as an example.

Last week, government spokesperson Sidi Touré admitted that the number of centers was indeed insufficient. Toure indicated that the Ministry of Territorial Administration was working on the issue.

