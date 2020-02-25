The Ugandan singer turning plastic waste into drums

Inspire africa
The African continent is the world leader in plastic bag regulations. Uganda, a country in East Africa, has some of those regulations. Yet, more than 600 tonnes of plastic are used every day in the country blocking drainage and causing havoc.
Sandra Suubi, a sound and visual artist decided to do something about this.
06:29
Madagascar economy hit by environmental decline [Morning Call]
11:59
Abu Dhabi celebrates 250 years of Beethoven with the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra
02:08
Climate change threatens chilli harvest in Pakistan
Go to video
Scientists back use of Napier grass as sustainable way to feed herds
Go to video
Wildlife in Zimbabwe attack more humans due to drought
06:20
COP 25: African climate concerns put on the back burner [Morning Call]