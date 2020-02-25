Welcome to Africanews

The Ugandan singer turning plastic waste into drums

The African continent is the world leader in plastic bag regulations. Uganda, a country in East Africa, has some of those regulations. Yet, more than 600 tonnes of plastic are used every day in the country blocking drainage and causing havoc.

Sandra Suubi, a sound and visual artist decided to do something about this.

