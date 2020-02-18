Welcome to Africanews

Protesters in Bangui call for expulsion of MINUSCA staff [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Over a thousand people took to a popular UN roundabout on the streets of Bangui, capital of the Central African republic CAR on Monday to demand the expulsion of 3 members of staff of MINUSCA, the United Nations mission in the country.

The three MINUSCA staff are accused of sabotaging the CAR’s peace agreement between rebels and the government.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

