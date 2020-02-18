Protesters in Bangui call for expulsion of MINUSCA staff [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Over a thousand people took to a popular UN roundabout on the streets of Bangui, capital of the Central African republic CAR on Monday to demand the expulsion of 3 members of staff of MINUSCA, the United Nations mission in the country.
The three MINUSCA staff are accused of sabotaging the CAR’s peace agreement between rebels and the government.
