U.S. secretary of state in Senegal, first stop of 3-nation African tour

Senegal
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seeking to lay out a positive vision for US cooperation with Africa, where China has been increasingly active.
Pompeo arrived in Senegalese capital Dakar on Saturday with his wife Suzan, as part of his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa in his nearly two years in office.
In addition to trade and investment, discussions with Senegalese President Macky Sall will also focus on security in the sub-region after the Pentagon announced this week that it was considering withdrawing its troops from Africa.
Mike Pompeo is expected to sign five agreements with the Senegalese authorities, meet with stakeholders of the private sector, address young people among others.
Pompeo’s visit is part of measures to deepen cooperation between Dakar and Washington. After Senegal, the US Secretary of State will travel to Angola and then to Ethiopia where he will complete his 5-day African tour.
Thrilled to be in Dakar on my first official visit to West Africa. Throughout our 60 years of friendship, #Senegal has been an important partner in promoting shared democratic values, security, and prosperity.
amadou_ba_. pic.twitter.com/zYO2IAJKL5
