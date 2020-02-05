Malawi court ruling hailed as victory for democracy in Africa [Morning Call]

Opposition supporters in Malawi have been celebrating after a panel of five top judges annulled the results of last May’s presidential election.

But the constitutional court’s historic decision on Monday to overturn the 2019 presidential election seems to have not only shaken the 19 million southern African country but the entire continent.

In what experts have hailed as a step forward for democracy, the country’s constitutional court found that evidence of fraud and malpractice meant the results of the poll could not be allowed to stand.