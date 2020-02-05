Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Malawi court ruling hailed as victory for democracy in Africa [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Opposition supporters in Malawi have been celebrating after a panel of five top judges annulled the results of last May’s presidential election.

But the constitutional court’s historic decision on Monday to overturn the 2019 presidential election seems to have not only shaken the 19 million southern African country but the entire continent.

In what experts have hailed as a step forward for democracy, the country’s constitutional court found that evidence of fraud and malpractice meant the results of the poll could not be allowed to stand.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..