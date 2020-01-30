Mali human rights activists outraged over release of coup leader Amadou Sanogo [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Malian human rights defenders are outraged by a Malian court’s decision to grant bail to a former coup leader General Amadou Haya Sanogo.
Sanogo and his co-defenders are currently awaiting trial over the abduction and murder of 21 Malian soldiers in a failed counter-coup in 2012.
Human rights activist Moctar Mariko gives us his take.
The release of the defendants casts doubt upon the authorities commitment to deliver justice and bring the truth to the families of the 21 murdered soldiers.
