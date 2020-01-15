Welcome to Africanews

G5 Sahel crisis talks in France come to a close [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

At the end of a recent summit on the Sahel in Pau France, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged extra troops and called on the US to maintain its military support in the region.

France’s prominent role continues to be questioned particularly in Mali where protests have been held against the presence of 4500 French soldiers in the Barkhane operation.

Security and defense specialist Dr Maurice Mahounon tells us more.

