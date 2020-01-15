DRC opposition chief calls Jan. 17 protest over insecurity in the east

Former presidential candidate of the DR Congo, Martin Fayulu has called for a march on January 17 in the capital, Kinshasa to mourn the killing of civilians in Beni.

Fayulu also calls on Rwanda “to acknowledge the killings its army orchestrated in Congo.” The former lawmaker is the most visible opposition voice in the country after December 2018 polls were largely deemed to have been won by him but rigged in favour of President Felix Tshisekedi.

“We are going to walk, to say that we are in mourning, for the killings of our brothers and sisters in Beni and everywhere, including Yumbi.”

More than 110 civilians have been killed in the region bordering Uganda since November 5, according to a report compiled by AFP from various sources, including local sources.

“This mission (United Nations Mission) has two main objectives or priorities: the protection of civilians and then to help stabilize institutions. But why aren’t we protecting civilians?”

The poor and chronically unstable region is partly in the grip of militias, some of which are historically rooted in armed campaigns against neighbouring regimes.