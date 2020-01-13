Death toll from attack on Niger military camp hits 89 - Govt.

The death toll from a terrorist attack on a military camp in western Niger three days ago has risen to 89,

according to a new toll announced by the government on public radio on Sunday.

Three days of national mourning have been declared to honour the dead.

Zakaria Abdourahame, government spokesman said: “The response with the combined air support of the Nigerian Air Force and allied forces enabled to rout the enemy outside our borders. After a thorough search, the toll has been established as 89 dead.”

The incident happened when heavily armed assailants stormed the military base in an area where dozens also died in a previous attack.

The spokesman added: “The government calls on the people for greater vigilance, serenity and unity and reaffirms its determination to continue the fight against terrorism until final victory.”

The latest attack is the deadliest on Niger’s military since Islamist extremist violence began to spill over from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

