DRC police warn students to leave Kinshasa campus amid violent protests [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Police in the DRC gave University of Kinshasa (UNIKIN) students up to Thursday to leave campus threatening to use legal action to remove them from the premises.
The threat comes after a policeman was killed and two others wounded in protests over a near doubling of tuition fees.
National student president Prisca Manyala tells us the situation on campus.
