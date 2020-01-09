Africa: 5 events not to miss out in 2020

It is only traditional that we begin the year with a list of our dream destinations. With Africa opening itself up more than ever to each other through the open skies initiative and relaxing visa rules even further, 2020 is the year to transverse the content.

So here are five extraordinary events that happen in Africa annually that you can make a plan to visit this year.

1.

The wildebeest migration in Kenya/Tanzania

2.

Whale watching in South Africa

3.

The Gerewol festival, Chad

4.

Oidah voodoo festival, Benin

5.

Reed dance, Swaziland

By making a point of joining one will go a long way in preserving the culture or wildlife, part of intangible heritage that we should keep alive for the future generation. By spending your money you will be safeguarding our way of life.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recommends that during these kind of tours we leave a minimum footprint. Conserve traditions, ancient works, flora and fauna. To ask your guide for dos and don’ts when engaging in the activities. And buy only those made by local indigenous artisans as many indigenous groups do not have their intellectual property registered.

To known more and for all matters travel, hit me up on twitter @fmlemwa