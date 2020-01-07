Former Ivory Coast rebel leader 'Wattao' dies in New York [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Former Ivory Coast rebel leader and zone commander, Colonel Issiaka Ouattara, known under the alias Wattao, died on Sunday in New York at age 53.
The former war chief was one of the major players in the politico-military crisis in the country, from 2002 to 2011.
Africanews correspondent Ebrin Brou is in Abidjan to gives us the reactions to Wattao’s passing.
